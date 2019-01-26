Kara Hollinger named to Dean’s List at Ashland University

ASHLAND – Kara Hollinger of New Madison was named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Hollinger is majoring in integrated language arts. She is the daughter of Doug and Amy Hollinger of New Madison. Hollinger is a 2018 graduate of Tri-Village High School.

