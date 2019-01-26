Darke County Township Association to celebrate Ohio Township Day

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Township Association, representing 20 townships, will join Ohio’s other townships and residents by celebrating Ohio Township Day on Friday.

House Bill 652, enacted in 1998, designated the first of February as Ohio Township Day, set aside to recognize the hard work and dedication of township trustees and fiscal officers who promote grassroots government.

The 1,308 townships across the state serve nearly 40 percent of Ohio’s population. Townships provide many services to their residents. Road maintenance, fire protection, cemetery services, zoning/land use planning and providing parks and recreation are only a small sample of a township’s responsibilities, which are governed by Ohio Revised Code.

Townships balance small community living and the preservation of farmland and Ohio’s agricultural industry with infrastructure advancements and economic development. Once viewed as a “temporary government,” townships today are key players in Ohio’s governmental system.

Informational brochures and a video on the functions and history of township government can be requested by local junior and senior high schools for use in their government classes to help further educate students about the history and functions of township government.

The Darke County Township Association holds quarterly meetings and has two additional special functions each year. Anyone interested in local government is invited to attend.

For further information, contact DCTA President Justin Hines at 459-7963 or DCTA Secretary Debbie Kuhnle at 548-5567 or a township trustee.