2019 Poultry Days theme announced

VERSAILLES – In advance of the upcoming festival, and to allow parade and festival preparation, the Poultry Days Board announced this year’s theme is “Rock -n- Roll All Night & Poultry Every Day!”

The theme is meant to invoke early 1970s hair bands and rock ‘n’ roll with a poultry twist. The theme artwork is being drafted by a local artist Quincy Baltes and will be released closer to the festival along with the roster of bands and the honorary parade marshals.

“The theme to me brings to light what I think of when Poultry Days comes to mind,” 2019 Poultry Days Chairman Alex Luthman said. “The music, party and of course the chicken. What a great opportunity we have to raise thousands of dollars for local organizations in the Versailles area and fund Heritage Park by putting on the county’s biggest festival.”

Luthman has been on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for six years. He along with his wife, Mindy, are owners of the Fitness Factory Gym and Fitness Doctor LLC. Luthman also is a partner in Endless Pint Brewing in Versailles.

Luthman is a Versailles graduate, served in the United States Navy Submarine Division and resides in Versailles with his wife and sons Cooper, Grady and Maxwell. In additional to the Poultry Days Festival, he also serves on the Versailles Bicentennial Committee, Pride and Progress Association and is a member of the Versailles Chamber of Commerce.

Versailles’ 68th annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 14, 15 and 16. As one of Ohio’s oldest festivals, this event celebrates the area’s poultry-producing history and its sense of community. The board welcomes everyone to come enjoy the festival.

Registration information for the parade and other festival events will be posted as available at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.