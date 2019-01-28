Ansonia High School announces Honor Roll

ANSONIA – Ansonia High School has announced its Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school year.

To make the Honor Roll, a student must have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Seniors: Alyssa Armock, Hunter Muir, Kiley Grilliot, Andrew Bryson, Samuel Rhoades, Garrett Kaiser, Heidi Runkel, Tucker Schlarman, Michael Hall, Payton Setser, Emily Gariety, Jedd Rismiller, Andrew Rowland, Odin Zeller, Aleesha Gates, Savanna Boggs, Ross Shook, Megan Christman, Trinity Henderson and Kayla Saintignon.

Juniors: Brock Shellhaas, Logan Alexander, Madison Kinner, Grace Dapore, Ashley Murphy, Christian Rench, Ross Dapore, Mercedes Geesaman, Jonathan Aultman, Hunter Buckingham, David Billenstein, Julie Oswalt, Matthew Farrier, Trevor Martin-Hamilton, Reganne O’Connor, Olivia Leeper, Madison Pace, Abigail Powers and Olivia Wright.

Sophomores: Skylith Edwards, Allison Warner, Reece Stammen, Hannah Hartzell, Mitchell Shook, Dalton Drees, Cody Williams, Dalton Horne, Leann Ressler, Kyle Thornhill, Jacob Longenecker, Aidan Brown, Mckenna Obringer, Maverick Widener, Chad Millikin, Mariah Troutwine, Kierra Reichert, Ava Kammer, Isaac Barga, Tyler Sink, Rylie Marker, Johnnie Bozarth, Trenton Prasuhn, Kianna Dishman and Dillon Hackler.

Freshmen: Kristine Shaner, Ellie Pierre, Carrie Rhoades, Aubrey Noggler, Alyssa Noggler, Mackenzie Singer, Landyn Gabriel, Emma Barga, Molly Barga, Jackson Shellhaas, Jacob Prasuhn, Cierra Rosinski, Connor Schmit, Neleh Schlarman, Kylee Winner, Alexis Morrison, Kolton Young, Macy Dapore, Mollie Case, Andrew Thornhill, Robert (RJ) Garrett, Emily Wright, Mason Adkins, Isaac Oswalt and Landyn Pace.