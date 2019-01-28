Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, theft, probation violation cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, theft, probation violation and driving under suspension Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Richard James, 28, of Greenville, was sentenced to 60 months probation on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 12 months incarceration and a potential $2,500 fine. In addition to paying court costs, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, and completing 100 hours of community service, Judge Hein ordered James to seek and maintain employment and to provide the Darke County Office of Adult Probation with proof of earnings within 30 days.

James was released approximately six weeks ago, after serving 84 days in the Darke County Jail. The defendant said he’d had a difficult time securing employment, as he was in the process of acquiring documents needed to obtain a state identification card. James, who was born in Brooklyn, said he was “being patient” as the process for requesting the documents rolled on.

“Patience is a bad thing,” Hein told the defendant. “Patience is letting other people run your life for you. You’ve had six weeks — you can walk to Brooklyn and back in six weeks. No one’s going to do that, but the point is that if you really wanted it, you could’ve gotten those documents by now.”

“You just wasted six weeks of your life,” Hein continued. “How much more do you want to waste?”

Hein gave the defendant 30 days to get his employment situation worked out.

“The clock’s ticking,” Hein said. “That means don’t mail something to Brooklyn in 29 days.”

Billy Baker, 45, also of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to charges of aggravated possession of meth. An additional charge of driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Baker and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Baker is currently on probation for another offense in Montgomery County. When asked to recall the name of the judge in that case, the defendant initially was unable to comply.

“I find it amazing that somebody in Dayton is holding your life in his hands, and you don’t know his name,” Hein said. “The point is you should pay attention to what’s going on around you.”

Hein accepted the defendant’s guilty plea. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held March 4.

Paige Roberts, 27, of Ansonia, appeared via teleconference with the Darke County Jail facing accusations of violating the terms of her in lieu of conviction agreement. Roberts was ordered to pursue treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of theft and passing bad checks, both fifth-degree felonies, in 2015. Under the terms of the ILC, Roberts entered a guilty plea to the charges which the court then agreed to hold in abeyance, meaning that if she is found guilty of violating, she could be incarcerated without benefit of further court proceedings.

Roberts appeared in March of 2018 facing similar accusations. At that time, Darke County Adult Probation Officer Ty Thacker told the court that Roberts had failed to pay restitution, as well as failing to supply the probation department with proof of employment.

Thacker appeared again Monday, this time saying Roberts had failed to report to the probation office for scheduled meetings, complete community service hours or to complete drug treatment programs at multiple institutions, as well as incurring further theft charges in Mercer County.

Attorney David Rohrer entered a denial of the allegations on Roberts’ behalf. Her next court appearance is a probable cause and disposition hearing, to be held Feb. 11.

Billy Baker, 45, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. An additional charge of driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed in accordance with Baker’s plea deal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Billy-Baker.jpg Billy Baker, 45, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. An additional charge of driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed in accordance with Baker’s plea deal. Anthony Baker | The Daily Advocate Paige Roberts, 27, of Ansonia, was accused of probation violation. Roberts was ordered to pursue treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of theft and passing bad checks, both fifth-degree felonies, in 2015. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Paige-Roberts-2019-.jpg Paige Roberts, 27, of Ansonia, was accused of probation violation. Roberts was ordered to pursue treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of theft and passing bad checks, both fifth-degree felonies, in 2015. Courtesy photo Richard James, 28, of Greenville, was sentenced to 60 months probation on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Richard-James.jpg Richard James, 28, of Greenville, was sentenced to 60 months probation on charges of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Anthony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Anthony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.