Greenville’s Maher one of 500 volunteers in Mount Union’s 2019 MLK Day of Service

ALLIANCE – Despite frigid temperatures that followed a weekend snowstorm, more than 500 volunteers participated in the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service at the University of Mount Union on Jan. 14.

There were a total of 21 locations across Alliance and surrounding communities with 24 service projects available to the volunteers. Hayley Maher of Greenville volunteered during the three-hour community service event.

