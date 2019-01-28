Joyful Jets 4-H Club hosts meeting

ITHACA – The Joyful Jets 4-H Club met on Jan. 8 at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca for a regularly scheduled 4-H meeting.

Adviser Susan Peele led the new officer installation ceremony for the 2019 officer team. Officers for the 2019 year include: Hannah Wehrley, recreation leader; Brooklyn Miller, devotions leader; Kendall Kreusch, safety leader; Liela Fugate, health leader; Lydia Knepshield, historian; Caleb Wiant, reporter; Kim Fourman, secretary; Mariah Kreusch, treasurer; Matilda Earwood, vice president; and Shelby Rock, president.

Fourman called the meeting to order because the president and vice president were not present. Fourman led the pledges, motto, roll call and read minutes from the previous meeting.

The treasurers report was given by Mariah Kreusch. In addition, Kendall Kreusch gave a safety report followed by a health report given Fugate.

In the committee reports, the Joyful Jets 4-H Club had a program committee update on community service activities, club promotion, outside speakers, education tours and fun events for the 2019 year.

In new business, club dues, project books, Trash Bash sign-up and cookie making for the next meeting were addressed.

In adviser reports, it was noted that enrollment forms are due in March, a calendar of events was distributed and a member list was updated.