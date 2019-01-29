Zechar Bailey sponsors DCCA A Taste of Wine & Jazz

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Zechar Bailey Funeral Home for its sponsorship of the recent A Taste Of Wine & Jazz XXXI, held Jan. 18 at Montage Cafe.

“Darke County Center for the Arts is grateful for the generosity of sponsors like Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, who value and are willing to support the arts in our community,” DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan said.

A Taste of Wine & Jazz included four wines for tasting, complemented by hors d’oeuvres created by Aaron and Michelle Cox of Montage.

Deron Bell And The Jazz For You Band returned to bring the party to life. Bell and his Jazz For You band have earned a large local following.

“Deron and the band are extremely skilled musicians who love to play and are dedicated to making sure that their audience has a good time,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said.

Additional Wine & Jazz sponsors, who made the band’s performance possible and the evening a success include Kent and Melinda Myers, Geoff and Jessie Surber, Edward Jones Investment Representatives Zachary Bruening, Dave Connelly, Ryan Carpe and Todd Subler, Fry and Company, and Family Health.

A Taste of Wine & Jazz is a fundraising event for DCCA; proceeds are used to help underwrite the cost of presenting high quality performing artists in Darke County, as well as preserving Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center.

For upcoming events or further information on the Darke County Center for the Arts, contact the DCCA office 937-547-0908 or visit its website at www.darkecountyarts.org.