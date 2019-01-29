Edison State partners with Arcanum-Butler on agriculture education building project

ARCANUM – Arcanum-Butler School District is just weeks away, weather permitting, from breaking ground on a new 20,000 square foot multi-purpose addition to the campus.

With the strong return of agriculture education as a satellite partner with the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, the addition will further strengthen the program and provide students with opportunities to experience hands-on learning with an up-to-date lab and classroom space. To further strengthen the program and expand those opportunities, the district is pleased to have Edison State Community College as a partner.

“We met with representatives from Edison State early on in the development of the project,” Arcanum-Butler Superintendent John Stephens said. “Both institutions saw this as an opportunity to partner and grow their programs. Their willingness to work with the district enables our students to have access to additional classes and programming.”

The collaborative effort between the college, school district and state has led to a joint agreement that will create a pathway in agriculture that will further increase the opportunities for students to be prepared to be employed in agri-business. In doing so, Edison State was able to obtain $150,000 in appropriations from the Ohio General Assembly to be used on the project.

“This project is the result of true partnerships and unselfish commitment to support the agricultural industry in our region,” Edison State President Doreen Larson said. “By combining resources, we’re able to leverage multiple sources of funding and then, along with the outstanding community support, create a center that will serve the agricultural industry on a multitude of levels.”

With Edison State’s commitment and support of former state Sen. Bill Beagle, current state Sen. Steven Huffman and former state Rep. Jim Buchy, funds were allocated to Edison State for use toward for the education building project. Arcanum-Butler and Edison State have entered into an agreement that will allow the college to have access to the new facilities.

“This new facility will provide Edison State with an opportunity to offer agriculture related coursework during the evening hours. The addition of the greenhouse space will allow for potential new course development in agronomy and horticulture, which will strengthen our current Associate of Applied Science in agriculture degree program,” said Chad Beanblossom, vice president of regional campuses at Edison State.

In addition to the joint agreement, Edison State showed further support with a donation directly to the district for the project. The Arcanum-Butler Local School District and Honorary Community Co-Chairs Janelle Brinksneader and Phil Garbig thanked Edison State Community College for its support of schools and the community with its recent contribution of $50,000 to help fund the project. In recognition of the donation, Edison State will be given naming rights for the new greenhouse portion of the addition.

Stephens expressed his appreciation for the donation.

“On behalf of the Arcanum-Butler Local School District, I would like to thank Edison State for their generous support for our project,” he said. “Their commitment to local communities and students is phenomenal. Their partnership in the project really helped the project get off the ground.”