Posted on by

Local residents named to University of Dayton 2018 Fall Dean’s List


DAYTON – The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates for making the Fall 2018 Dean’s List for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

  • Levi Altic of West Milton
  • Lauren Bruns of Versailles
  • Lauren Durham of Greenville
  • Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum
  • Emily Kramer of Versailles
  • Paxton Scholl of Union City
  • Kristin Shelley of Arcanum

The University of Dayton is a national, Catholic, research institution. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service-learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.