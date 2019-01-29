Local residents named to University of Dayton 2018 Fall Dean’s List

DAYTON – The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates for making the Fall 2018 Dean’s List for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Levi Altic of West Milton

Lauren Bruns of Versailles

Lauren Durham of Greenville

Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum

Emily Kramer of Versailles

Paxton Scholl of Union City

Kristin Shelley of Arcanum

