Local residents named to University of Dayton 2018 Fall Dean’s List

DAYTON – The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates for making the Fall 2018 Dean’s List for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
- Levi Altic of West Milton
- Lauren Bruns of Versailles
- Lauren Durham of Greenville
- Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum
- Emily Kramer of Versailles
- Paxton Scholl of Union City
- Kristin Shelley of Arcanum
