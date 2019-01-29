Margaret Heiser of Arcanum on Dean’s List at Denison University

GRANVILLE – Margaret Heiser of Arcanum was one of 418 students named to Denison University’s 2018 fall semester Dean’s List by Provost Kim Coplin.

“Denison students thrive as they learn new modes of thought and are challenged to see the world in complex ways by faculty who share their own personal enthusiasm for research and scholarship,” Coplin said.

Students who achieve Dean’s List status have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester. Heiser is a member of the Denison class of 2020.