Cedarville University students named to Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE – The following Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2018:
- Alexandra Davidson of Greenville
- Sierra Keller of Greenville
- Victoria Miller of Greenville
- Kassidy York of Greenville
In order to be named to the Dean’s Honor List, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
