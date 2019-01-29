Cedarville University students named to Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE – The following Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2018:

Alexandra Davidson of Greenville

Sierra Keller of Greenville

Victoria Miller of Greenville

Kassidy York of Greenville

In order to be named to the Dean’s Honor List, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

