Storm spotter training available

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Emergency Management Agency will host an annual storm spotter training from 6:30-9 p.m. March 19 at Greenville Township Emergency Services, 1401 Sater St., Greenville.

To register for this class, contact Josh Haney at josh@darkecountyema.org or 937-548-1444. Participants should register by March 15.

The training is conducted through the National Weather Service out of Wilmington and covers thunderstorm formation, severe weather production and features associated with severe storms. Also part of the class is tornado formation and behavior, non-threatening clues which may be mistaken for significant features and safety when thunderstorms threaten. Details include storm ingredients, characteristics of severe storms, anatomy of a storm, super-cell storms and rotation.

By providing citizens with this education it allows the Weather Service to receive first-hand reports of weather conditions from wherever the spotter is located. While storm chasing is not advised, reporting from home, work or car provides valuable information directly to meteorologists making decisions on watches and warnings.

With Severe Weather Awareness week coming up March 17-23, it’s a great time to think about preparing for the threat of severe spring/summer storms.

Anyone who doesn’t own a NOAA Weather Radio is encouraged to consider purchasing one. These radios are programmable with voice and/alarm modes that send notifications about impending severe weather any time of day.

Anyone with questions or who would like additional information about preparations should contact the Darke County Emergency Management Agency at 937-548-1444 or through its website, www.darkecountyema.org.