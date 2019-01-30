Students earn spots on IU East Chancellor’s List

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, full-time students with outstanding academic achievement are recognized by being named to the Chancellor’s List, the highest semester-based academic achievement that students can attain.

Among the students to make the Chancellor’s List for the Fall 2018 semester were Chance Klipstine and Julie Kramer of Ansonia; Kelsey Anderson, Sydney Anderson and Makayla Bailey of Arcanum; Maia Stump of Bradford; Julia Mccullough of Gordon; Stephanie Eikenberry of Greenville; and Lauren Heitkamp of Versailles.