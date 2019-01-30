IU East announces Dean’s List

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by naming students who take 12 or more credit hours and complete the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to the Dean’s List.

Among the students to make the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester were Alexa Hesson of Ansonia; Nychelle Cool and Shelby Horzsa of Arcanum; Shirley Elifritz, Brooke Fair, John Fike and Brooke Mintkenbaugh of Bradford; Brianna Eley of Castine; Kyle Brown, Benjamin Fitzgerald, Addyson Frens, Kandace Hammaker, Natalie House, Alison Klingler, Victoria Lehman, Dannielle Liebherr, Charity Linder, Mallory Rich, Madison Schlamb, Megan Schmidt, Megan Studebaker, Zachary Stull, Dalene Stump, Leah Suter and Hannah Ward of Greenville; Kaitlyn Howard and Kristen Miller of New Madison; and Blake Sullenbarger of Union City.