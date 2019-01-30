Greenville Public Library hosts Game Club

GREENVILLE – Every second Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Greenville Public Library is Game Club.

The board game: humanity’s fun, social and cheap form of easy entertainment. Man’s love for competition has evolved over the centuries, and over the years, strategic board games have triumphed as man’s greatest and most challenging passion.

Patrons are invited to come and test out their strategy skills with some of the all-time best strategic board games. Guests skip the digital world of gaming and duke it out over good-ol’-fashion cardboard and plastic.

All ages are welcome to attend this monthly meeting of the minds. However, those in attendance should be able to maintain focus and competitiveness for about an hour.

Also, Chess Club is every second Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.