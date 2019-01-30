Growing Harvest Seed Library to host seed swap

GREENVILLE – The Growing Harvest Seed Library will host its annual Seed Swap and Seed Library 101 at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Greenville Public Library.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Guests can bring seeds to swap, talk with fellow gardeners and enjoy light refreshments.

Patrons who bring seeds, tubers or starts should have them labeled with the seed name, variety, harvest date and any additional growing or harvesting information that is pertinent.

Prior to the seed swap, Caitlyn Clark will present about the Growing Harvest Seed Library. She will share how patrons can utilize the seed library to aide them in growing their own garden at home.