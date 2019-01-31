March of Dimes again earns highest charity rating from GuideStar

ARLINGTON, Va. – March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health, has earned the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency – the highest level of recognition from the charity watchdog agency GuideStar for the second consecutive year.

The 2018 Platinum Seal of Transparency demonstrates March of Dimes focus on measuring progress and successful results toward its mission to fight for the health of all moms and babies, according to GuideStar’s criteria.

“We’re very pleased to be able to demonstrate to our supporters and donors in a user- friendly way that March of Dimes is achieving real results for moms and babies throughout the United States,” March of Dimes President Stacey D. Stewart said. “The Platinum Seal of Transparency demonstrates that March of Dimes is successfully expanding proven programs and innovative solutions to improve care for moms and lower the nation’s preterm birth rate.”

To reach the Platinum level, March of Dimes added extensive information to its nonprofit profile on GuideStar, including in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, March of Dimes has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate the organization. This information is shared with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications powered by GuideStar data.

March of Dimes also meets all 20 Standards for Charity Accountability of the Better Business Bureau, as listed on the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website, Give.org.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies by:

Working to ensure women have access to preventive and supportive care before, during and after pregnancy.

Delivering programs to improve the care that moms and babies receive. Group prenatal care can reduce health disparities, and March of Dimes is expanding its group prenatal care program, called Supportive Pregnancy Care,

Empowering families and communities with the knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies.

Supporting moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn’t go according to plan. The Share Your Story online community unites and supports families during their most vulnerable time. As families navigate the newborn intensive care unit, March of Dimes offers information and comfort with its NICU Family Support program and its My NICU Baby App.

Advancing research at its six Prematurity Research Centers. Experts study the causes of premature birth, knowing that the answers are going to involve a combination of interventions to prevent and solve this urgent health crisis.

Advocating for policies to protect moms and babies and give them the best possible start.

Amplifying the voices of all women and their families. March of Dimes mobilizes communities across the country to work toward achieving birth equity.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. It supports research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, March of Dimes empowers every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.oro or nacersano.ore for more information. Visit shareyourstory.ore for comfort and support. Find March of Dimes on Facebook and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

March of Dimes invite community members to join locally at the 2019 Darke County March for Babies on May 4 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. To sign up, visit www.marchforbabies.org and click on the “Sign Up” link or contact Development Manager Aaron Hill at 937-765-7765 or Ahill@marchofdimes.org.