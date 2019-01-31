Arcanum man dies at the Darke County Jail

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death of an inmate housed at the Darke County Criminal Justice Center.

The inmate, Roy R. Spurling, 26, Arcanum, was found hanging in his cell during jail checks at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday. Resuscitation attempts by the correctional staff and Greenville Rescue were unsuccessful.

According to jail records, Spurling was in jail since Nov. 1 on charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and inducing panic.

This investigation is ongoing.

For more information, visit the Darke County Sheriff’s Office online at www.DarkeCountySheriff.org or www.Facebook.com/DarkeCountySheriff.