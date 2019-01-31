Zechar Bailey St. Valentine blood drive is Feb. 12

GREENVILLE – Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes will sponsor the annual St. Valentine blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a free carnation courtesy of the Flower Patch in Greenville in celebration of St. Valentine’s Day.

The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month T-shirt. Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC has an immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply during the challenging winter season. CBC also is emphasizing the strategic goals in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors. The Church of the Brethren location provides the opportunity for platelet and plasma donations.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

The commemorative Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month T-shirt is gray with a red map of Ohio. It’s free when individuals register to donate at the Dayton CBC Donor Center or any CBC mobile blood drive. CBC is offering the commemorative shirt through March 2 so more donors will be eligible to receive it.

Blood donor and emergency room physician State Sen. Steve Huffman from Tipp City sponsored the legislation to make January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. CBC played an important role in its passage by providing proponent testimony.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.