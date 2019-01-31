Darke County youth invited to participate in farm toy display contest

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA chapter would invites Darke County youth to enter its farm toy display contest that will be held in conjunction with its free omelet breakfast on Feb. 23.

This contest is completely cost free and open to all youth in Darke County.

Awards and monetary prizes will be awarded for each division sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau. All participants will receive a small prize, however, first place in each division will receive $25, second place $15 and third place $10.

All displays along with a tag with the entrants’ name and age must be delivered to the Versailles FFA Adviser Dena Wuebker at Versailles Schools near the Greenhouse door (Door 4) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21. Earlier drop-off times can be arranged by contacting Wuebker.

All displays will be judged prior to the breakfast, and the farm displays will be displayed on the stage of the cafetorium so all attendees can view them.

Farm displays can be torn-down and loaded out between noon and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Division I is open to youth age 5 and younger. A maximum of 28 inches by 28 inches of space will be provided per display, and a minimum of two aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items must be included.

Division II is open to youth ages 6 to 10. A maximum of 28 inches by 28 inches of space will be provided per display, and displays must include a minimum of three aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items.

Division III will be open to youth ages 11 to 14. A maximum of 30 inches by 30 inches of space will be provided per display, and a minimum of four aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items must be included.

Division IV is open to youth ages 15 to 18. A maximum of 32 inches by 32 inches of space will be provided per display, and displays must include a minimum of five aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items.

Displays will be judged based on originality, 25 points; contents, 25 points; neatness of display and labeling, 25 points; and overall appearance, 25 points.

Anyone with questions may contact Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or 937-423-2369 or Taylor Bergman at Taylor.Bergman@vtigers.org or 937-621-9136.