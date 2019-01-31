Green Lawn Animal Clinic welcomes new vet

GREENVILLE — Local canines and felines will now see a new friendly face when being treated.

Dr. Jennifer Gerber, DVM, is the new owner of Green Lawn Animal Clinic in Greenville. She takes over the clinic formerly run by Dr. Robert Burns, DVM, who is retiring after 44 years in practice.

“He will still be here, helping me, behind the scenes,” she said.

Gerber is a 2005 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School and received her post-secondary education at Wright State University and The Ohio State University. She lives north of Greenville with her husband, Sean, and two young children, Emma, 3, and Wyatt, 1.

Prior to taking over at Green Lawn, she worked at Community Veterinary Clinic locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy.

Gerber said moving her veterinary practice to Greenville, close to home, is a great opportunity.

“I wanted to come back to the community where I grew up and raise my family,” she said. “And the opportunity came up where this was for sale, so I felt like the timing was right.”

Gerber said there are no drastic changes planned, and the hours and days of operation will remain the same and may even be extended in the future. She also hopes to host an open house to greet the community “when the weather is warmer.”

She wished to express her thanks to her husband, family, Dr. Burns and his wife, the clinic staff, attorney Travis Fliehman and Fry & Co. CPA for their assistance in helping her being this endeavor.

“I’m happy to be here, excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity. Everyone’s been very welcoming,” she said.

Dr. Jennifer Gerber is MV, OSU grad

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

