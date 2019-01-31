Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni Soup & Sandwich Social set for Saturday

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni Soup & Sandwich Social is set for Saturday in conjunction with the Versailles home basketball games against Russia and Anna.

The Versailles FFA Alumni and FFA Chapter will conduct the 23rd annual Soup & Sandwich Social in the Versailles Schools cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving will begin at noon and run until 8:30 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni activities and scholarships in memory of Doug and Craig Meier.

The menu for Soup & Sandwich Social will consist of homemade chicken noodle soup, chili soup, hot chicken sandwiches, barbecue pork sandwiches, hot beef sandwiches, sloppy Joe sandwiches, coney dog sandwiches, hot dog sandwiches, nachos and cheese, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, salad and drinks. Carry-outs are available.

This activity is in conjunction with the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games against Russia and the freshman, junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Anna.