Bowling Green State University fall Dean’s List honorees announced

BOWLING GREEN – Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the fall semester Dean’s List for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

To be chosen for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Local students who made the Dean’s List include Haley Winner of New Weston, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Rachel Osterloh of Versailles, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Samantha Aukerman of Arcanum, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Hayley Harleman of Arcanum, who is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Daniel Cline of Arcanum, who is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Kimberly Martin of Greenville, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Meg Rehmert of Greenville, who is in the College of Business; Elizabeth Pressler of Greenville, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Caitlin Beasecker of Greenville, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Abigail White of Greenville, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Matthew Williams of Greenville, who is in the College of Business; Jenna Cline of New Madison, who is in the College of Business; Makenzie Albers of Osgood, who is in the College of Business; Faith Wilker of Versailles, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Taylor Stover of Versailles, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; Noah Waymire of Versailles, who is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Brigette Holsapple of Versailles, who is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Keaton McEldowney of Versailles, who is in the College of Business; Jorja Pothast of Versailles, who is in the college of Health and Human Services; Megan Ward of Versailles, who is in the college of Education & Human Development; and Kari Mangen of Yorkshire, who is in the College of Tech, Architecture & Applied Engineering.