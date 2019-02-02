Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group to meet

TROY – The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms.

Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families and are beneficial to health care professionals as well.

For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 937-440-4706.