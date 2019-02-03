Empowering Darke County Youth to hold annual meeting

GREENVILLE – Empowering Darke County Youth will hold its third annual meeting at 7 p.m. March 7 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway.

The meeting is open to the public. In addition, the Empowering Board of Directors will consider applications from the public to fill two new board vacancies.

“We want to expand our skill sets,” Empowering President Eric Fee said. “We need people who are experienced in administration, fundraising, marketing, promotion … or just simply wanting to help in any way they can.

“If you don’t feel comfortable working with kids in a tutoring environment, that’s OK. Whether you would like to sit on the board or just volunteer your time, if you consider our kids a top priority in Darke County, we want you.”

The Empowering After School Tutoring Program at Greenville K-8 continues to grow each year. Requests for help have more than tripled since 2016.

“We have no reason to believe the requests won’t continue to grow,” Program Coordinator Bob Robinson said. “Teachers and support personnel are targeting students who need the extra support after school, as well as advising the areas they need help in. It’s a team effort … the beneficiaries are our kids and our community.”

The March annual meeting is an ideal time for anyone interested in learning more about the Empowering Darke County Youth programs. A brief overview of Empowering programs, as well as current challenges and successes will be provided.

For additional information, message Empowering on Facebook, email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com or write Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing after school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of strong students for a strong community.