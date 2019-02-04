Greenville American Legion donates flag to Greenville Masonic Lodge

GREENVILLE – Greenville Post 140 of the American Legion made a donation of a new American flag that will fly over Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143.

Freemasonry is the leading fraternal organization in the world. Its origins are lost in the unrecorded history of medieval times, but it formally organized in London, England in 1717. Current worldwide membership totals more than 3 million members, 1.1 million of whom are in North America. With 75,000 Masons and 450 local Lodges, Ohio has one of the largest Masonic memberships of any state in the country.

As a fraternal organization, Freemasonry unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind.