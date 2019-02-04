Posted on by

Greenville American Legion donates flag to Greenville Masonic Lodge


Ken Price, commander of the Greenville American Legion Post 140, presents an American Flag to Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143. Pictured (l-r) are Price; John Dutro, worshipful master, Greenville Lodge 143; Larry Ullery, past district deputy grand master, 3rd Masonic District; and Chris Rehmert, marshal, Greenville Lodge 143 and commissioner for the Darke County Veterans.

Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – Greenville Post 140 of the American Legion made a donation of a new American flag that will fly over Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143.

Freemasonry is the leading fraternal organization in the world. Its origins are lost in the unrecorded history of medieval times, but it formally organized in London, England in 1717. Current worldwide membership totals more than 3 million members, 1.1 million of whom are in North America. With 75,000 Masons and 450 local Lodges, Ohio has one of the largest Masonic memberships of any state in the country.

As a fraternal organization, Freemasonry unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind.

