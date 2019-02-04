Popp wins Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

COLUMBUS – Victoria Popp of Cincinnati was the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals Discussion Meet competition.

She won the contest final round held Feb. 1 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience in Columbus.

The Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and personal and small group communications skills. It’s designed for young ag professionals to work together find solutions around issues facing agriculture today.

Popp, a Clermont County Farm Bureau member, is a current participant in Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class X leadership development program and is active in Young Ag Professionals. She manages the young, small and beginning farmer program for Farm Credit Mid-America.

She received a $1,000 cash award from Nationwide Insurance, an expense-paid trip to OFBF Annual Meeting in December 2019 and an expense-paid trip to represent Ohio at the national competition during the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in January 2020 in Austin, Texas.

The three other Discussion Meet finalists were Andrew “Dewey” Mann of Ashville, Jeremy Trester of Bethel and Michaela Wright of Arcanum.

The Young Ag Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members who are age 18-35. The program hosts the Winter Leadership Conference, a Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests. Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio Farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities.