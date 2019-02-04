Celeste Arnett earns Albright College Founders Scholarship

READING, Pa. – Celeste Arnett of Greenville has earned a $12,000 annual Founders Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania.

A senior at Arcanum High School, Arnett is interested in studying psychology, Spanish and pre-medical in college.

Albright College awards $12,000 Founders Scholarships to high school students with outstanding academic records. Founders Scholars generally rank in the top 5 percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.

Located in Reading, Pennsylvania, Albright enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.