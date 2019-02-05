Jackson Friendship hosts 1st meeting of 2019

UNION CITY – Jackson Friendship 4-H club’s first meeting of the year was held on Jan. 28 at the Mississinawa Valley concession area.

The meeting began with the roll call question, “Who is your favorite pro sports team?” and new members were welcomed to the club.

The club elected new officers: President Leah Scholl, Co. Vice Presidents Emily Scholl and Isaac Barga, Secretary Kylee Winner, Treasurer Molly Barga, Reporter Camryn Winner and Health & Safety Zane Hissong and Nick Barga.

The members decided to increase club dues to $3 per member. The club decided to donate a door prize basket to the 4-H Spring Kick-Off, which the Barga family will put together. At the end of the meeting, members worked on filling out the enrollment forms.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the MV concession area.