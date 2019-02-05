Darke Soil and Water Conservation District scholarship available

GREENVILLE – The board of supervisors for the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District are offering a $500 scholarship for a graduating senior pursuing a degree in an agricultural or natural resources related field.

Applications may be obtained at high school guidance offices or at the Darke SWCD office, located at 1117 South Towne Court, Greenville. The deadline to complete an application is April 30; all necessary materials must be received in the Darke SWCD office by 4 p.m.

In order to be eligible, the applicant must be a Darke County resident and be graduating from one of the county’s public or private high schools; have a minimum 2.5 grade point average; be entering their freshman year as a full-time student in the Fall 2019 at a two- or four-year accredited Ohio college, technical school or university; and be pursuing a degree in either an agriculture or natural resources related field.

The scholarship award is for $500 and will be processed through the university or college scholarship office and will be available to the students in January 2020 after proof of the students continuing enrollment at the school has been obtained.

The deciding committee reserves the right to refuse the application due to any component, including incompleteness, essay and recommendation letter content, course type selected and/or previous scholarship earnings.

The intent of this scholarship is to help our best and brightest pursue a higher education in the field of agriculture or natural resources.

For more information, call 937-548-1715, Ext. 3 or email jared.coppess@darkeswcd.com.