Greenville schedules Local Professional Development Committee meeting

GREENVILLE – The treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a special meeting of the Local Professional Development Committee, an extension of the Board of Education.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in Conference Room 011 at the Greenville Elementary School, 1111 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the committee.

Board of Education members are not required to attend LPDC meetings.