National Consumer Protection Week features free event

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau, in partnership with Kettering Health Network’s Years Ahead, will participate in National Consumer Protection Week by hosting a free community event to help individuals make the most of their assets and protect themselves from scammers.

The event – Schemes, Scams, & Crimes: Protect Yourself – will be on March 5 at Kettering Health Network’s Years Ahead Health Center, 6661 Clyo Road, Dayton. An expo will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m., scam bingo will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and a panel discussion on schemes and scams will be from 10-11 a.m.

This event is the place to get the answers to questions about scams. Representatives from a variety of agencies will be on hand such as the Attorney General’s Office; Better Business Bureau; Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel; Pro Seniors, Ohio SMP; Social Security Administration and US Postal Inspection.

Light refreshments will be provided. Individuals can reserve a free seat by visiting https://conta.cc/2CQqfCx or calling 937-610-2270.

National Consumer Protection Week is a coordinated campaign between federal and state government and non-profit partner organizations that encourages consumers nationwide to take full advantage of their consumer rights and make better-informed decisions. NCPW 2019 will take place March 3 through March 9.

