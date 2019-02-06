Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn to focus on tea

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn for February will feature Jesse Berry from Blue Lantern Tea.

Berry will speak on the health benefits tea has to offer and demonstrate the beauty, rich philosophy, history and overall culture of tea.

Blue Lantern Tea is a family owned and operated business. Berry and his wife, Kim, have more than 15 years of tea experience in all aspects of tea and tea culture. They have traveled as far as China, enjoying teas from around the world and educating themselves.

“We have done this so that not only can we have richer, fuller tea and life experiences,” Berry said, “but so that we may share our experiences and help others experience tea as well; the way it was meant to be experienced.”

Lunch starts at noon Feb. 20 at the library. Space is limited to 24 participants so individuals should register at 548-3915.

Guests who would like the boxed lunch from the Coffee Pot should let the library staff know. It costs $5 and includes a wrap, fruit, a salad or soup and a beverage. Guests also may bring your own lunch or just come for the program.