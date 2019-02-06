Trip to Ireland available in DCCA fundraising raffle

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Center for the Arts wishes everyone the luck of the Irish this spring with the return of the fundraising raffle “Off To The Isle.”

One winner will receive a trip for two to Ireland through AAA and Brendan Vacations. DCCA will sell a limited number of chances for this exclusive raffle.

Raffle tickets are $100 each. Tickets sales begin Feb. 11, and the winner will be selected, by reverse raffle, at DCCA’s annual Irish themed fundraising event the Irish Wave on March 15 at the Montage Cafe.

“In looking for new ways for the community to support DCCA and the arts we decided to expand on one of our favorite evenings,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “Irish Wave celebrates all things Irish, and through our ‘Off To The Isle’ raffle we will be giving one lucky winner the ultimate Irish experience. We are encouraging those who want to be a part of the raffle to get their tickets right away because there will only be 75 tickets sold.”

The winner will receive a $5,000 voucher to customize their Irish experience through Brendan Vacations. Brendan Vacations specializes in travel to Ireland and Scotland and has provided authentic vacation experiences for the past 47 years.

“Off To The Isle” raffle tickets can be purchased through the DCCA office.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. All proceeds from the “Off To The Isle” raffle will go to DCCA programming and the arts in Darke County.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.