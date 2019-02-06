Posted on by

Connie Miller wins in Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest


Gloria Harpest (left) representing Greenville National Bank presents Connie Miller of Arcanum a movie night gift basket for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Miller also is holding a $50 gift certificate to Bouser’s Barn of Union City, Indiana.

Candy Helm | The Daily Advocate

