Connie Miller wins in Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest

Gloria Harpest (left) representing Greenville National Bank presents Connie Miller of Arcanum a movie night gift basket for The Daily Advocate’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Contest. Miller also is holding a $50 gift certificate to Bouser’s Barn of Union City, Indiana.

