Funds available from Darke County Endowment for the Arts

DARKE COUNTY – Funds are available from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Inc. for organizations, individuals and governmental units in need of funds that further presentation of or education in the arts.

To be eligible to receive funding, an applicant must be located in or provide services in Darke County. Projects appropriate for consideration may include innovative plans and programs that increase the quality and stature of the arts, that increase accessibility to the arts for more residents, that enable collaboration between arts groups, that provide recognition of exceptional artistic achievements and that provide for the maintenance and development of art facilities.

Applications must be received by Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Inc. on or before 5 p.m. April 30.

Application forms may be obtained from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Inc. at www.SupportDCEA.org, as well as from the law office of Gary Brown, 414 Walnut St., Greenville, or by sending a request to the attention of Nicole Gillespie, treasurer, to Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Inc., P.O. Box 155, Greenville, OH 45331.

Completed applications may be submitted online, delivered to the law office of Gary Brown, 414 Walnut St., Greenville, or mailed to Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Inc. to the attention of Nicole Gillespie, treasurer, at Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Inc., P.O. Box 155, Greenville, OH 45331.