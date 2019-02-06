Students make the President’s List at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Among the students to earn a spot on the President’s List are Carrie Beck of Arcanum, Raya Mikesell of New Madison, Emma Campbell of New Madison and Kate Stammen of North Star.

