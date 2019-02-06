Students make the Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the Dean’s List recognizing academic excellence.

Among the students to earn a spot on the Dean’s List are Lexi Fliehman of Greenville and Kevin Berning of Versailles.

