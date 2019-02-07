Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission schedules public meetings

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region.

A series of public meetings will be held to review a draft of the updated plan and make comments.

The drop-in open house style meetings will include opportunities to review public outreach and needs assessment results and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region.

The meetings will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.

The public is encouraged to attend any of three meetings to review the plan and provide input.

The first meeting will be from noon-2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The second meeting will be from noon-2 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Dayton Metropolitan Library – Miami Township Branch, 2718 Lyons Road, Miamisburg.

The third meeting will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Greene County/Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St., Xenia.

Free parking is available at each meeting location. Meeting locations are accessible. For additional transportation options, contact a local transit provider or search options at www.miamivalleyridefinder.org.

Anyone who is unable to attend a meeting may review the draft updated plan on MVRPC’s website at www.mvrpc.org/coordination-plan. Individuals also may review materials at the MVRPC offices, 10 N. Ludlow St., Suite 700, Dayton, during regular business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday). Written comments will be accepted through March 8 at the above address or via email to Kjirsten Frank Hoppe, MVRPC’s senior planner, at kfrank.hoppe@mvrpc.org.

At all MVRPC meetings, interpreters for hearing impaired individuals or bi-lingual interpreters are available upon request. Requests should be made at least one week prior to the meeting date. Contact MVRPC at 937-223-6323 or 1-800-750-0750 TTY/TDD for requests.

Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource in which the Board of Directors identifies priorities, develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley region. MVRPC performs various regional planning activities, including air quality, water quality, transportation, land use, research and GIS.

As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization, MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and parts of northern Warren County. MVRPC’s areawide water quality planning designation encompasses five counties: Darke, Preble plus the three MPO counties.

For additional information, contact Kjirsten Frank Hoppe, MVRPC’s senior planner, at kfrank.hoppe@mvrpc.org or 937-223-6323.