Better Business Bureau, Wright State business students to host networking event

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau is partnering with Wright State University students involved in its Management Club and Human Resources Club for a networking opportunity.

The event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. April 3 at Wright State University, Rike Hall Lobby, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. The cost is $10 for BBB accredited businesses/charities and WiBN members, $15 for others and free for Wright State University students.

This is an event to connect Miami Valley business leaders with future business leaders. Businesses in attendance can check out the talent that soon will enter the workplace. They also can promote internships and recruit potential team members. Students can expand their business networks and learn what business leaders are looking for in new hires. Light refreshments will be provided.

Reservations are required as space is limited. Parking passes will be provided to business attendees. Visit https://conta.cc/2HEYmmq or call 937-610-2270 to reserve a spot.

There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties in Ohio.