Ohio University announces fall semester 2018 Dean’s List

ATHENS – More than 5,500 students qualified for the fall semester 2018 Dean’s List at Ohio University’s Athens campus.

Students on the Dean’s List represented 38 states, including Arizona, Washington, West Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut, New York, Illinois and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Ohio students must earn at least 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Among the students to make the Dean’s List were Lydia Wendel of Osgood, Sarah Murphy of Ansonia, Kristin Lenox of Versailles, Nate Kubik of Arcanum, Gabriella Fair of Bradford and Kayla Burke of New Madison.