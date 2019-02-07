Students graduate from Ohio University

ATHENS – More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University during the fall 2018 semester.

The graduates represented every region of the United States and numerous countries, including Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, China, Pakistan, Swaziland, Chile, Iran and Ghana.

Nicole Wion of Greenville graduated Bachelor of Science in nursing, Maria Weaver of Versailles graduated with a Bachelor of Science in applied management, Hope Jenkinson of Greenville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Abigail Didier of Versailles graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Michelle Beck of New Madison graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.