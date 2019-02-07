Pitsburg Cub Scouts to host pancake breakfast

PITSBURG – Pitsburg Cub Scout Pack No. 185 will host a pancake breakfast from 7:45-9:15 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Moose Lodge in Greenville.

The cost is $7 per person and open to the public. The breakfast includes a choice of three pancakes or two cinna-waffles, two sausage links or patties, and choice of a drink – coffee, hot chocolate, milk or orange juice.

Following the breakfast the Cub Scout Pack will hold its annual Pinewood Derby race open for anyone to attend.

Cub Scouting helps boys build self-esteem, have a sense of belonging and learn to get along with others. The Boy Scouts of America have weaved lifetime values into fun and educational activities since 1910. Boys are taught values consistent with good citizenship, character development and physical fitness. Cub Scouting teaches boys to “do their best” and to be helpful to others.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack No. 185, call 937-548-7532 or email cubscouts185@gmail.com.