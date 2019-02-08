Volunteer board member position open for Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities

DARKE COUNTY – The Board of Darke County Commissioners is seeking a community member who may be interested in filling an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2020 as a volunteer board member of the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The individual must be a Darke County resident and be interested and knowledgeable in the field of developmental disabilities with preferred professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration or government service. Family members of people eligible for Darke DD services are encouraged to apply.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest by Feb. 22 to the Darke County Board of Commissioner’s Office at 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.