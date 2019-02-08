Bowl for Kids’ Sake set for March 1, 2

DARKE COUNTY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is gearing up for its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which will be held March 1 and 2 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and Treaty Lanes in Greenville.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a nationally-recognized Big Brothers Big Sisters event and open to the public. Bowl for Kids’ Sake serves as a fun and easy way for community members to support the life-changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Last year’s event hosted 88 sponsors, 69 teams, 348 bowlers and raised $39,783. This year’s goal is set at $53,000, which is attainable but not without the help of community members and sponsors.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake serves as the largest annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and the public is invited to help make this year’s event the largest to date. Hundreds of area bowlers team up every year to support this fundraiser and take part in the self-proclaimed “bowling event of the year.”

Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 per bowler, or $25 for those younger than 18 years old, through peer-to-peer fundraising.

Teams can consist of friends, family and/or co-workers, and high school students are encouraged to participate. Participation includes a T-shirt, snacks, one hour of bowling and chances to win prizes.

Lanes are available March 1 at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and 5:30 p.m. at Treaty Lanes in Greenville. Then on March 2 lanes are available at 1 p.m. at Bel-Mar Lanes and 2 p.m. at Treaty Lanes.

Online registration, peer-to-peer fundraising details and more can be found at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622 to register by phone. The registration deadline is Feb. 22.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event as well. This is a way to promote a business and help an organization that gives back to the community. Different sponsorship levels are available, and prize donations are appreciated. Anyone who would like to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities should contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters office prior to Feb. 15.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way partner agency and is supported through financial contributions and annual fundraisers.