Olivia Herron named to Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD – Greenville High School graduate Olivia Herron was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University for the 2018 fall semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the Dean’s List recognizing academic performance.

Herron is majoring in strategic communication, sustainability.

Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford. The university is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and is the No. 1 college town according to Forbes.