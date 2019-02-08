Posted on by

Kettering College announces Fall 2018 Dean’s List


KETTERING – Kettering College congratulated the following students on being designated for the Fall Semester 2018 Academic Dean’s List:

  • Shiloh Rohrig, Greenville, Sonography, BS
  • Sarah Witmer, New Madison, Human Biology, BS
  • Rachel Dapore, Versailles, Sonography, BS
  • Olivia Bruening, Yorkshire, Sonography, BS

Students who are distinguished on Kettering College Dean’s List completed at least 12 total credit hours during a semester and maintained a grade point average of 3.50 or greater with no grade below a B-.

A division of Kettering Medical Center, the college is located on the KMC campus in a suburb of Dayton and is chartered by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Kettering College offers a doctorate in occupational therapy, a master of physician assistant, bachelor and associate of science degrees and certificate programs.