Rachel Shellhaas makes Dean’s List at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences announced the students who were among 1,751 undergraduates who qualified for the Fall 2018 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List.

Among them was Rachel Shellhaas of Greenville, a junior majoring in neuroscience.

Undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences represent all Kentucky counties, 46 states and 26 countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.

Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field.