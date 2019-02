FORT LORAMIE – An ACT prep workshop is available at Fort Loramie Schools on Sunday evenings from 4-7 p.m.

Class dates are March 10, 17, 24 and 31. Sessions cover English, reading, math and science and include information on time management and content specific material.

The last session sold out so students are encouraged to sign up early. Individuals can email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.